Stoltenberg encourages Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish lasting peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Baku encouraged Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish lasting peace.

“It is nice to meet the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku. Azerbaijan is NATO’s long-standing partner, I look forward to the further strengthening of this partnership.

Peace and stability in the South Caucasus is not only important here but for security more broadly. I encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to seize this opportunity to reach a lasting peace.”

After his visit to Azerbaijan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to visit Georgia and Armenia.