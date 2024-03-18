Stoltenberg encourages Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish lasting peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Baku encouraged Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish lasting peace.
“It is nice to meet the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku. Azerbaijan is NATO’s long-standing partner, I look forward to the further strengthening of this partnership.
Peace and stability in the South Caucasus is not only important here but for security more broadly. I encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to seize this opportunity to reach a lasting peace.”
After his visit to Azerbaijan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to visit Georgia and Armenia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.