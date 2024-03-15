Azerbaijan increased its military spending by nearly 20% in 2023

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has increased its defense and security spending by 19.6% in 2023, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said today.

Nearly up to 5.9 billion manat (about $ 3.5 billion) has been allocated for that purpose.

Presenting a report on the government’s 2023 activities in Parliament, Ali Asadov said that the Azerbaijani authorities prioritize strengthening the country’s defense capability and national security and will continue to allocate “significant funds” for these purposes.