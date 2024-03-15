Azerbaijan increased its military spending by nearly 20% in 2023

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has increased its defense and security spending by 19.6% in 2023, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said today.
Nearly up to 5.9 billion manat (about $ 3.5 billion) has been allocated for that purpose.
Presenting a report on the government’s 2023 activities in Parliament, Ali Asadov said that the Azerbaijani authorities prioritize strengthening the country’s defense capability and national security and will continue to allocate “significant funds” for these purposes.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.