Azerbaijan increased its military spending by nearly 20% in 2023 - Mediamax.am

678 views

Azerbaijan increased its military spending by nearly 20% in 2023


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has increased its defense and security spending by 19.6% in 2023, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said today.

Nearly up to 5.9 billion manat (about $ 3.5 billion) has been allocated for that purpose.

 

Presenting a report on the government’s 2023 activities in Parliament, Ali Asadov said that the Azerbaijani authorities prioritize strengthening the country’s defense capability and national security and will continue to allocate “significant funds” for these purposes.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | March 15, 2024 14:43
Azerbaijan increased its military spending by nearly 20% in 2023

Foreign Policy | March 15, 2024 13:35
Armenian MFA: Armenia and Azerbaijan close to reaching agreement

Foreign Policy | March 15, 2024 13:28
Mirzoyan: Deepening relations with the West not directed against Russia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024