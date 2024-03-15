Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish FMs discuss “the new reality” in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey is taking place in Baku.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said:

“Our cooperation plays a pivotal role in terms of ensuring security and stability in the region. Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are reliable partners. The historical changes that have taken place in the region in recent years are the result of restoration of territorial integrity by Azerbaijan.”

Bayramov noted that “the new reality in the region promises new prospects in terms of utilizing its potential.”