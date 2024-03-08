Iran urges not to “seek security outside the region” - Mediamax.am

Iran urges not to “seek security outside the region”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in a meeting with his Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan said that “the Caucasus region should not allow it to become a competition ground for others.”

According to the Iranian IRNA agency, the Iranian minister said at the meeting held in Tehran:

 

“Seeking security outside the region has the opposite outcome, turns the region into a place of power conflict and brings about more challenges to regional peace and stability.”

 

The news release issued by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia states that during the meeting the sides discussed the current course of cooperation in the field of defense and the prospects of development.

 

“The ministers exchanged views on international and regional issues, reaffirmed their positions on the establishment of long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” the message said.

