Erdogan: “Turkey’s interests extend far beyond its territory”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “Turkey’s interests are not limited only to its own territory, but extend far beyond its borders.”

TASS reports that he called on other countries to reckon with this and said that Turkey “will continue to fight terrorism until those who do not understand its determination realize this fact.”

“We will resolve the issue of the security of our border with Iraq this summer. Our desire to create a security corridor 30-40 kilometers deep in Syria also remains valid. We call on everyone in the region to respect our security strategy. Otherwise, they will be responsible for the tensions that will arise. We are making preparations that will bring new nightmares to those who think they will bring us to our knees by creating a terrorist state near our southern borders,” Erdogan said.