Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to visit Turkey.

The invitation was conveyed during a telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries, the press service of the Turkish president said.

“The call addressed the Turkey-U.S. bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdogan stated that Turkey will continue to take steps to enhance the cooperation between Turkey and the U.S. in many areas, particularly in the defense industry.

Noting that he supports President Trump’s approach toward ending wars, President Erdogan expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted to maintain the negotiation process with Iran and stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Stressing that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached grave proportions, President Erdogan stated that uninterrupted humanitarian aid should be delivered to Gaza and this humanitarian tragedy should be brought to an end, and added that Turkey stands ready to cooperate and provide all sorts of support to establish ceasefire and achieve lasting peace.

Noting that Turkey makes efforts to protect Syria’s territorial integrity and ensure stability, President Erdogan said that the initiatives undertaken by the U.S. to ease the sanctions on Syria will contribute to the process, and that a stable Syria will facilitate both regional and global peace,” the news release reads.