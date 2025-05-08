Pashinyan confirms visit to Moscow on May 9

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed today that he will be in Moscow on May 9.

“I have accepted the invitation of the Russian President to participate in the Victory Day celebrations,” Nikol Pashinyan said during a Q&A session in the National Assembly.

He once again noted that Armenia pursues a balanced foreign policy:

“This policy does not mean building relations in one direction at the expense of another. Moreover, it was not in the logic of that policy that we would not have visits to Russia or that we would not develop or deepen our relations with Russia.”

He said that the May 9 celebrations “are very important in the context of the victory in World War II, but also various issues, including bilateral agenda issues, will be discussed at different meetings that cannot be missed.”