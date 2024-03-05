Aliyev: “PACE conducts dirty campaign against Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that a number of European institutions have “unleashed a large-scale campaign” against his country.
Azerbaijani media report that receiving today in Baku the President of Bulgaria’s National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, Aliyev said:
“After Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with the principles of international law, a large-scale biased campaign was unleashed against our country by a number of European institutions.”
He noted that “the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is conducting a biased and dirty campaign against Azerbaijan and such an approach is unacceptable for the Azerbaijani delegation.”
