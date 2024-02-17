Iran opposes “outsider’s” presence in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Islamic Republic is opposed to outsiders’ presence in the region on the pretext of resolving the issues.

Iranian IRNA news agency reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said this at a meeting with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on February 15.

He noted that “not only does the outsiders’ involvement in the regional issues lead to no solutions but it brings about more severe challenges.”

Raisi emphasized that Iran attaches importance to maintaining the stability and security in the region. He welcomed the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, “expressing Iran’s readiness to ensure the strategic security of the Caucasus region given the red lines of the Islamic Republic in this regard.”