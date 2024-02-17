Turkish and Georgian FMs discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process - Mediamax.am

Turkish and Georgian FMs discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Ilia Darchiashvili discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry’s news release reads that at the meeting held in Ankara, the ministers emphasized the need for sustainable development of the region, as well as the importance of increasing the role of Georgia and Turkey in promoting peace.

 

The ministers discussed the implementation of strategic transit and energy projects, emphasized the importance of the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as the Middle Corridor.

 

The interlocutors also discussed the format of trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan within the framework of which a meeting of foreign ministers of the three countries will take place in the near future.

