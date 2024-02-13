Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan looks for reasons for escalation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated today that Azerbaijan is looking for reasons for escalation.

The ministry issued a statement regarding the use of force by Azerbaijan, as a result of which the Armenian side has suffered four casualties and one wounded.

“This use of force was preceded by bellicose statements of the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan, as well as the propaganda preparations of the recent days. The Azerbaijani leadership is continuously trying to abort the efforts of actors interested in the stability and security of the South Caucasus to resume the negotiations aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s actions of resorting to military provocations, call to refrain from the steps destabilizing the situation and to return to negotiations. We again reaffirm the proposals made by the Armenian side to take reliable measures aimed at increasing border security,” the statement runs.