Armenian and Azerbaijani border demarcation commissions’ meeting due in a week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on demarcation of state border will meet at the state border on November 30.

“According to the preliminary agreement, on November 30, a regular meeting of Armenia’s Commission on the issues of state border security and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Commission on state border demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place at the state border,” Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

