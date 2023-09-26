Russian and Iranian presidents discuss situation around Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Presidents of Russia and Iran Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi had a “thorough exchange of views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“Vladimir Putin informed about the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces, including about the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians, protection of the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Presidents of Russia and Iran emphasized the importance of resolving all issues in exclusively peaceful, political and diplomatic manner. They expressed mutual interest in activating the work of the regional platform “3+3” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia, Iran, Turkey),” the Kremlin press service said in a news release about the telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries.