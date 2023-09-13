Iran’s defense minister believes no war to break between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani expressed an opinion that there will be no military confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future.

TASS cites Tasnim news agency, which reports that the Iranian defense minister said the following:

“We believe that no war will break out in the Caucasus, and we highlighted Iran’s explicit stances on the issue. We will not approve of any changes in the borders between the states, but we believe that no specific happening will occur.”

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said that Azerbaijani authorities are not preparing an attack on Armenia.