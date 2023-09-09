Pashinyan is ready to hold urgent discussions with Aliyev

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed readiness to hold urgent discussions with the president of Azerbaijan aimed at reducing tension.

Nikol Pashinyan said this during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian PM’s press office informs.

“Issues related to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the accumulation of Azerbaijani troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the increasing tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border were discussed.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed his commitment to the Prague agreements of October 6, 2022 and the Brussels agreements of May 14, 2023, and to the approach of solving all issues exclusively through diplomatic means and in a constructive atmosphere.

President Macron emphasized that the reduction of tension along the borders is a necessity. Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed readiness to hold urgent discussions with the president of Azerbaijan aimed at reducing tension.

President Macron expressed his willingness to support the efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region”, PM’s press office informs.