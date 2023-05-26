Baku’s envoy hopes peace treaty to be signed on June 1

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Baku’s envoy to France Leyla Abdullayeva voiced hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace treaty on June 1 in Chisinau.

Reuters reports that she said this to a “small group of reporters” in Paris.

“It’s a historic moment and a momentum that can’t be missed,” Abdullayeva said.

The meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and European Council president will take place on the margins of the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau on June 1 with the participation of President of France and German Chancellor.