Mirzoyan says positions on unblocking communications brought closer

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “two more articles of the draft peace treaty were agreed on in Washington.”

“A certain progress has been achieved in Washington in terms of reaching agreement on two more articles. Besides, we had an opportunity to have a long and open conversation on several articles. During it the parties better understand each other’s intentions, concerns and ideas,” Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint news conference with Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America Leo Docherty.

“The positions of the parties are quite divergent regarding some articles and these are the articles related to the most complicated issues,” he noted.

The minister noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan are closer to the final settlement regarding the unblocking of transport communications.

“Armenia is interested in unblocking communications in the region. We believe that this should happen on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity of the parties,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.