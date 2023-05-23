Pashinyan: Azerbaijan’s 86.6 thousand square km of territory includes NK

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "86.6 thousand square kilometers of Azerbaijan includes also Nagorno Karabakh.”
“Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity of 86 thousand 600 square kilometers, and in our opinion, Azerbaijan is also ready to recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity of 29 thousand 800 square kilometers,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the news conference.
He noted that the issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed through the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue.
“Armenia considers creating international guarantees in these negotiations very important,” he noted.
