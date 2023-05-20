Aliyev calls “Armenia’s rapid arming” a “threat to the region”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “Armenia’s purchase of weapons worth hundreds of millions of dollars poses new threats to the region.”

The press office of the Azerbaijani president said the following about Aliyev’s meeting with the new Indian ambassador:

“The president stressed that revanchist forces are raising their heads in Armenia today, territorial claims to Azerbaijan continue. He noted that Armenia’s rapid arming poses new dangers.”

“If Armenia really wants peace with Azerbaijan, then why is it buying weapons worth hundreds of millions of dollars?” Aliyev stated.