Aliyev calls “Armenia’s rapid arming” a “threat to the region”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “Armenia’s purchase of weapons worth hundreds of millions of dollars poses new threats to the region.”
The press office of the Azerbaijani president said the following about Aliyev’s meeting with the new Indian ambassador:
“The president stressed that revanchist forces are raising their heads in Armenia today, territorial claims to Azerbaijan continue. He noted that Armenia’s rapid arming poses new dangers.”
“If Armenia really wants peace with Azerbaijan, then why is it buying weapons worth hundreds of millions of dollars?” Aliyev stated.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.