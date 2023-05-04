Pashinyan: “Security system in the region deformed”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the security systems in the region have been deformed, and we are facing additional security challenges.”

“The system, which was supposed to ensure security and stability in our region from the beginning, does not work with sufficient efficiency. Our strategic task is to smooth that deformation.

We have the political will to achieve peace. The problem is the following: how much we will succeed to form such parameters of peace as a result of talks that can be acceptable for the people of Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly.

“There is an option for peace to be realistically possible with the parameters that are fundamentally acceptable for Armenia and the people of Armenia. There can also be peace with parameters that are fundamentally unacceptable for the people of Armenia. Our task is to balance the realism and the emotional background related to the issue,” he said.