Aliyev tells French FM that “Armenia does not fulfill its obligations” - Mediamax.am

Photo: https://azertag.az/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today at the meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Baku that "the establishment of border checkpoint on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is our sovereign right.”

Ilham Aliyev noted that “Armenia does not fulfill its obligations assumed by the November 10, 2020 trilateral statement.”

 

He stressed that “Yerevan prevents the creation of a corridor to Nakhichevan, does not withdraw its troops located on the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, and also, abusing the Lachin corridor, delivered weapons and other military supplies to Karabakh.”

 

“The establishment of border checkpoint on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the beginning of the Lachin road is an expression of the sovereign right of Azerbaijan and ensures the country’s territorial integrity,” Aliyev said.

