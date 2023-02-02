Aliyev criticizes Iran’s law enforcement bodies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev criticized today the Iranian law enforcement bodies for "inaction” during the armed terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on January 27.

Azerbaijani president’s press service reports that Aliyev said this during a videoconference with Turkey’s education minister Mahmut Ozer.

“The president emphasized that the terrorist was neutralized as a result of the heroism of the embassy security officer, while the police and security forces of Iran did not take serious measures,” the news release says.