Aliyev criticizes Iran’s law enforcement bodies - Mediamax.am

1079 views

Aliyev criticizes Iran’s law enforcement bodies


Photo: trend.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev criticized today the Iranian law enforcement bodies for "inaction” during the armed terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on January 27.

Azerbaijani president’s press service reports that Aliyev said this during a videoconference with Turkey’s education minister Mahmut Ozer.

 

“The president emphasized that the terrorist was neutralized as a result of the heroism of the embassy security officer, while the police and security forces of Iran did not take serious measures,” the news release says.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 2, 2023 07:30
U.S. appoints new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

Region | February 1, 2023 17:18
Aliyev criticizes Iran’s law enforcement bodies

World | February 1, 2023 17:09
Israeli and Azerbaijani DMs committed to deepening cooperation
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023