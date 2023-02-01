“Iranian actions helped to stop a further deterioration of September 2022 attack from Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vahan Kostanyan, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister, said that Iranian actions and statements helped to stop a further deterioration of September 2022 attack from Azerbaijan.

“We had intelligence that larger attacks were being prepared by Azerbaijan when it attacked Armenia last September. Iranian actions and statements helped to stop a further deterioration of that situation,” Kostanyan said in an interview with Al-Monitor.

Armenian deputy foreign minister said that acquiring Iranian weapons is not on Armenia’s agenda.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s objectives, he outlined three:

“The ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh, to provoke large-scale military tension in the region and finally to push the Armenian side to give an extra-territorial corridor.”