Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advises citizens not to visit Iran - Mediamax.am

1295 views

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advises citizens not to visit Iran


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recommends citizens not to visit Iran without necessity.

“Given the unstable situation in Iran and the fact of a terrorist act committed against the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission, we recommend citizens not to visit Iran unnecessarily, and those who are already in Iran to exercise extreme caution and comply with security regulations,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | February 1, 2023 09:44
“Iranian actions helped to stop a further deterioration of September 2022 attack from Azerbaijan”

Foreign Policy | February 1, 2023 09:26
Lavrov reiterates readiness to organize Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ meeting

Region | January 31, 2023 14:03
Orban wants to learn from Aliyev “how to become more successful in the international arena”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023