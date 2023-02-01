Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advises citizens not to visit Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recommends citizens not to visit Iran without necessity.
“Given the unstable situation in Iran and the fact of a terrorist act committed against the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission, we recommend citizens not to visit Iran unnecessarily, and those who are already in Iran to exercise extreme caution and comply with security regulations,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
