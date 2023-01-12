Aliyev says World War III is going on

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “now, in fact, World War III is going on, no matter how people call it.”

“If we look at the number of countries involved in this conflict (meaning Ukraine-ed.), we will see that this is actually World War III, but it is conducted in a new way. Therefore, of course, the UN Security Council should have new members,” Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels on January 10.

He said a Muslim country should become a new permanent member of the UN Security Council, which will be determined by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation based on the principle of rotation. In addition, according to Aliyev, the country chairing at the Non-Aligned Movement should also be represented in the UN Security Council on a permanent basis.

Both new permanent members of the UN Security Council must have the right of veto, if it is retained, the Azerbaijani president concluded.