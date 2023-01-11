Aliyev: “Someone has probably promised something to Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is disrupting the peace talks and “is trying to push the Karabakh issue into the peace treaty in every possible way.”

“The fact that they ignored the meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow, referring to some developments, is generally unacceptable. And why did not they ignore the meeting in Prague on October 6, as before that, too, some developments were taking place at the border? For some reason, the Armenian side went to Prague to meet with Macron, but they did not go to Moscow,” Aliyev said on January 10 in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels.

“I sincerely hoped that by the end of 2022 we would be able to sign a peace treaty, but this did not happen. What is Armenia waiting for? Probably some geopolitical changes, probably something else, maybe someone promised Armenia something. Because an objective analysis of the situation in the region, the balance of power, the reaction of the world to the events of two years ago suggests that “the salvation of the drowning is the work of the drowning people themselves,” Aliyev said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan’s proposal for a peace treaty “will be on the table for some time.”

“Then we will not be active. They do not want delimitation, this means that the border will pass where we consider it fit. There will be no peace treaty – all right. We can live this way for a long time. So, I think that they will hear me and make the right conclusion. This year will be the last chance. Then there will be 2024, then the peacekeeping mission of Russia ends in 2025. They should see a little beyond their nose,” the Azerbaijani president said.