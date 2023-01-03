Aliyev claims “Zangezur corridor will definitely be open”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “the Zangezur corridor will definitely be open whether Armenia wants it or not.”
“Large-scale work is underway for the opening of the Zangezur corridor, railways and roads are being built.
The Zangezur corridor will definitely be open, whether Armenia wants it or not. We demonstrate the steadfastness of our will, everything is going according to plan. Our demand is reasonable and just. We must and will have a connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic,” Aliyev said in a New Year’s address to the people.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.