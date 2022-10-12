“Azerbaijan hands over expanded elements to Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that "Azerbaijan has handed over to Armenia the expanded elements of the peace treaty.”

“The Armenian side asked for time to get familiarized with them,” Bayramov said in Bishkek.

Interfax-Azerbaijan reports that the Azerbaijani minister noted that the expanded elements complement the five fundamental principles previously presented by the Azerbaijani side, which should become the basis of the peace treaty and normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Bayramov added that the third meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is planned to be held in Brussels in October.