Mirzoyan: “Azerbaijan conveyed us components of the peace treaty”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated today that Azerbaijan has conveyed to Armenia the components of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on five principles.

“There is nothing unacceptable in the 5-point proposals submitted by Azerbaijan at the beginning of March, but they do not express the complete agenda. This time, the proposals conveyed by the Azerbaijani side are, in fact, built on those principles. There are things that we are still analyzing, we will respond, there will be things that will again be acceptable for us, there will also be things unacceptable for us. We will also submit our proposals. The normal negotiation process will continue,” Ararat Mirzoyan stated at the National Assembly.

He noted that there is an idea to create an international mechanism of Baku-Stepanakert dialogue and discussions are underway.

“We have one position, Azerbaijan has another. After we reach a common mutual position, we will inform you,” the foreign minister said.