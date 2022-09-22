Aliyev denies accusations of intrusion into Armenian territory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the accusations of intrusion into the territory of Armenia “groundless”.

“If the border passed where they claim, they would have set up border lines, communications, and carried out engineering work there. They believed that the whole of Karabakh and Zangezur would remain under their control, which is why they did not carry out any work on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” said Aliyev, who visited Lachin on September 21.

He said that without the delimitation of the border between the two countries, no one can talk about exactly where it passes.

“We are ready for discussions and take the work of the delimitation commissions seriously. All maps have been collected, including maps from the 19th, 20th centuries and earlier. These maps clearly show who was on what land. Without delimitation, no one can accuse us of anything,” Aliyev added.

He stated that “on September 13, in response to another provocation, the Azerbaijani army again put the enemy in its place.” “I hope it will be a lesson for them in the end. Because they saw that no one and nothing can stop us,” the Azerbaijani president said.

Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan occupies advantageous positions on the border with Armenia, which provide both a military advantage and the ability to visually control a large territory, including control of important communications.