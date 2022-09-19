Blinken urges Aliyev to disengage military forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Aliyev adhere to the ceasefire.

This was stated in a news release issued by the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Ned Price relating to the phone conversation between Aliyev and Blinken.

“Secretary Blinken urged President Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire, disengage military forces, and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations,” Price said.