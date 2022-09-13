Iran considers any changes in borders inadmissible

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani expressed concern about the recent escalation of tension and border conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia and called on both sides to resolve disputes in a peaceful manner.
The Iranian diplomat once again emphasized that Iran considers inadmissible any changes in the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.
Kan'ani also stressed the need to respect the territorial integrity of the two countries.
