Pashinyan, Gharibashvili discuss regional developments

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Gharibashvili had today a face-to-face conversation in the Bagratashen section of the Armenian-Georgian border.

The meeting took place in the framework of the opening of Armenian-Georgian Friendship Bridge.

 

Government’s press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Gharibashvili highlighted the operation of the bridge and emphasized its role in facilitation of bilateral transport flows.

 

The prime ministers of the two countries discussed agenda issues of Armenia-Georgia cooperation, exchanged ideas on regional developments. The parties also reaffirmed their readiness to consistently deepen friendly ties and continue active dialogue.

