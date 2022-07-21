Khamenei warns Erdogan not to block the Iranian-Armenian border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At today’s meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei stated that if there is a policy intended to block the Iran-Armenia border, the Islamic Republic will oppose it.

The statement issued by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) particularly reads:

The Supreme Leader expressed satisfaction over the return of Karabakh to Azerbaijan. He however referred to possible plots to block the border between Iran and Armenia and said: “If there is such a policy, the Islamic Republic will oppose it, for this border is a 1000s-year-old connecting route.”

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria is “very important”

“Any military attack in northern Syria will definitely harm Turkey, Syria and the entire region, and it will benefit the terrorists,” he stated.