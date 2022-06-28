Aliyev monitors “revanchist sentiments in Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that "Baku is closely monitoring the processes in Armenia, including revanchist sentiments.”

Anadolu news agency reports that during the visit to the Kelbajar region, Ilham Aliyev stated that “if Yerevan continues the old tactic of dragging out dialogue with Azerbaijan, including on the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the border, then Armenia itself will eventually become the losing party.”

“Yerevan claimed that Azerbaijan would never be able to return its lands by force of arms. They hoped for the line of defense and engineering structures built during the 30 years of occupation. Besides, the terrain conditions were not on our side. But we destroyed this myth, demonstrating that willpower, the unity of the people and the authorities, as well as the patriotism of the military, is something that nothing can resist. Revanchists in Armenia must realize what they will have to face,” Aliyev said.