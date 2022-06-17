Replica of Sultan Mehmed’s sword handed over to the “conqueror of Karabakh” Ilham Aliyev

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim handed over to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev a replica of the Sultan Mehmed Fatih’s sword.
According to Azerbaijani media, Yildirim said that Sultan Mehmed Fatih conquered Istanbul, and the replica of his sword is being awarded to the “conqueror of Karabakh” Ilham Aliyev.
Binali Yildirim, chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States and deputy chairperson of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, visited Shushi this week to participate in an event dedicated to the first anniversary of the signing of the “Shusha Declaration”.
