Iran can serve as an example to Azerbaijan, Alen Simonyan says


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan at the meeting with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi presented the issue of protection of Armenian historical and cultural values that passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

Armenian National Assembly press service reports that the parliament speaker said that Azerbaijan at state level is destroying the valuable heritage, and Iran can serve as an example to that country in this issue.

 

“The Speaker of the National Assembly presented to the Iranian President the situation after the war unleashed against Artsakh by the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem, the humanitarian issues and the issue of protection of the Armenian historical and cultural values which passed under the control of Azerbaijan. During the meeting the parties highlighted Iran’s consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region,” the news release said.

