Aliyev describes 2020 war “common glorious history of Azerbaijan and Turkey”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the second Karabakh war “common glorious history of Azerbaijan and Turkey.”

“We have put an end to thirty years of occupation, and on the first day of the war, the respected president, my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said: “Azerbaijan is not alone, Turkey is with Azerbaijan,” and this was a serious message for many. Until the last minute of the war, Turkey was with us, supported us, and the Azerbaijani people will never forget this brotherhood,” Aliyev said, speaking on May 14 at the opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin airport in Turkey.

“We are the closest countries in the world. The signing of the Joint Declaration between Turkey and Azerbaijan last year in Shusha raised our relations to the level of an alliance. We are friends, brothers, and now officially allies,” Aliyev stated.