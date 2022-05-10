Baku speaks about return of “enclaves” to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Halaf Halafov stated today that “the issues of return of enclaves to Azerbaijan – 7 villages of Gazakh region and Karki village in Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic should be settled in the context delimitation of border with Armenia.”

“These lands are the territory of Azerbaijan. The return of these territories under Azerbaijani control requires a delimitation process, therefore, it will be considered within its framework. These issues will be discussed and resolved,” Halafov told reporters on Tuesday.

Mediamax notes that commenting on the issue of enclaves on November 23, 2021 Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said:

“Our position is that we should understand the legal basis. We strongly doubt that a legal basis exists. We should understand what kind of question this is, how did the enclaves emerge? These issues should be seriously considered, we do not want to reveal important cards for Armenia under any pressure.”

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, commenting today on the beginning of work of the delimitation commission, stated:

“Our position was that from the Azerbaijan side the commission should be headed by the deputy prime minister. During our first telephone conversation, the minister of foreign affairs of Armenia took this with understanding and stated that more time was needed for internal discussions. He later stated that such an offer would be acceptable for them as well. There is an agreement between the parties on the composition of the commission. Azerbaijan was ready for this meeting already in April. I think that after the Armenian side completes its procedures, it will be possible to hold such a meeting.”