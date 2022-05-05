Aliyev: “Zangezur corridor already a reality”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today that “Zangezur corridor is already a reality.”

“The construction of the railway from Horadiz to the border with Armenia is already underway, and I am sure that next year it will fully operate. It will be a very convenient infrastructure,” Aliyev said.

He noted that “within the framework of Zangezur corridor, the construction of a four and six-lane road from Horadiz to Zangilan is rapidly underway.” He said the step-by-step exploitation of this motorway will begin in 2023.

Aliyev stressed that the railway and motorway passing through Zangilan region “within the framework of Zangezur corridor will not only tie the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic in the future, but will also become a new road for international cargo transportation.”

The Azerbaijani president said that “in addition, a multi-lane road is being built from Zangilan to Kubatli, as well as from Kubatli to Lachin.”

Aliyev noted that an international airport in Zangilan will be put into operation this year and stressed that “in the future we see Zangilan as an international transport and logistics center.”