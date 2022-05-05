Baku offers to set up Armenian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary commission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy of Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (parliament) Fazil Mustafa offered today to set up Armenian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary commission.

Trend reports that the deputy said that “Armenians have accepted the fact that Armenia cannot develop without signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan.”

“They already accept it themselves, and we must use this. We must strengthen the work with the parliament of Armenia. There is a need to set up a commission in this direction,” Fazil Mustafa said.