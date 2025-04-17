Pashinyan: Forget about the Armenia-Azerbaijan war

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “there will be no new escalation and no new war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“There will be peace. Armenia and Azerbaijan have recognized each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, the inviolability of internationally recognized borders, and the inadmissibility of the use of force and the threat of force,” he stated in the National Assembly.

Pashinyan once again called on all forces operating in Armenia and Azerbaijan to be extremely responsible and not to make statements that directly or indirectly contradict this logic:

“The Armenian government will not make statements or actions that directly or indirectly contradict this logic and urges the Azerbaijani side to do the same.

The text of the peace agreement has been agreed upon. Forget about the Armenia-Azerbaijan escalation and war. A new page in the history of the South Caucasus must be opened together with Azerbaijan, and Armenia is ready to simultaneously sign the peace agreement and the joint Armenia-Azerbaijan application to the OSCE on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group structures.”