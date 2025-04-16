Pashinyan: New Constitution should have no reference to Declaration of Independence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the text of the new Constitution should not contain any reference to the Declaration of Independence.”

“The people are the ones who decide. The main problem is that we have a rupture in the organic connection between the Armenian legal system and the citizens.”

“In my opinion, the legal order arising from the Constitution is detached from the people. According to public belief, all constitutional referendums failed to receive the necessary number of votes from the people, that is, the results of the referendums were falsified and manipulated,” Pashinyan told reporters at the National Assembly.