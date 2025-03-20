Pashinyan ready to put his signature under the agreed draft peace agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been agreed upon and is waiting to be signed.
“I am ready to put my signature under the agreed draft,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote in a post on Facebook.
Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that the Peace Agreement is ready for signing, “Armenia is ready to begin consultations with the Republic of Azerbaijan on the dates and place of signing the Agreement.”
