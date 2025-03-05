Pashinyan: Prohibited means used against Armenian prisoners in Baku - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “in the context of the trials taking place in Baku, it is clearly evident that prohibited means are being used against Armenian prisoners of war.”

“We have information that prohibited means - physical, psychological, pressure tools, and others - are being used to exert prohibited influence on them, they are being tortured,” Nikol Pashinyan said during a question-and-answer session at the National Assembly.

 

He noted that “Armenian diplomacy is doing everything possible, guided by the principle of to do no harm, to return Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku.”

 

Armenian government receives reports of use of prohibited measures against Armenians in Baku

“The Armenian government, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has made a clear statement, and we will continue our efforts to address it,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

