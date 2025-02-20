Draft constitution must be “ready before the elections”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said today that "at the current stage, the issue is not developing a new concept, but having a new text for the Constitution.”

“Work is already underway in this direction. In previous years, there have been attempts to develop concepts for a new Constitution, and they have, in fact, been developed.

We must do everything possible to ensure that the text for the draft Constitution is ready before the 2026 elections,” she told reporters during a briefing.

Galyan noted that the new Constitution will not introduce any changes to the system of government.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on February 19 that a new Constitution must be adopted through a referendum.