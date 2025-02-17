Kocharyan: A brilliant opportunity to accept the mediators’ proposal existed in 2019 - Mediamax.am

Kocharyan: A brilliant opportunity to accept the mediators’ proposal existed in 2019


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s second president, Robert Kocharyan, said today that "the handover of Artsakh occurred in two stages.”

“The first stage was from 2018 to 2020 and the second was after the 2020 war until September 2023,” Robert Kocharyan said at a press conference.

 

He claimed that in 2019, Nikol Pashinyan ignored the “acceptable proposals” of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, saying, “‘I’m a movie guy, I’ll negotiate whatever I want,’ bringing the negotiation process to a deadlock.”

 

“He declared that ‘Artsakh is Armenia and that’s it,’ and this was a call to war. At that time, there was an impression that Pashinyan was the most ‘no piece of land’ leader in the history of Armenia. He imagined himself as a ‘Caucasian Rambo’ who could do whatever he wanted,” the former president said.

 

Kocharyan noted that “there was a brilliant opportunity to accept the co-chairs’ proposal and enter the negotiation phase and there was a brilliant opportunity to avoid war.”

 

He said the reason for the failure is Nikol Pashinyan’s “arrogance, inability to calculate 2-3 steps ahead, and adventurism:”

 

“The art of diplomacy is not to break down a wall with a cast-iron head, but to find a door in that wall.”

 

Robert Kocharyan noted that the second stage of Artsakh’s handover and “the blunder occurred in Prague, when Pashinyan recognized Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.”

 

“This was a verdict. This happened at a time when Russia was having setbacks in Ukraine, and the Armenian authorities decided that Russia was losing. The Prague decision nullified Russia’s mediation mandate. Anyone who thinks Russia is a country that can be ignored to this extent, is maliciously mistaken,” Armenia’s second president said.

