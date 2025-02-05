“Through defeat, we have gained the opportunity to have an independent state”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "by going through defeat, we have gained the opportunity to have an independent sovereign state.”

He said this in Washington D.C., during a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community in the U.S.

“An ideological transformation is taking place in the Republic of Armenia.

What is this change? It is that the Republic of Armenia is the highest national priority. Therefore, it is very important to focus on the issue of the functional significance of the Republic of Armenia.

This ideology is the only one that gives the Republic of Armenia a chance to exist. If we had adopted this ideology earlier, we might have had greater guarantees for Armenia’s existence, but that is already a matter of pure contemplation and retrospective analysis,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

“There is nothing to hide here. Yes, we have come to all this as a result of the defeat in the 44-day war and the need to analyze and understand the reasons for that defeat. Assessing today’s situation, I can say that by going through that defeat, we have gained the opportunity to have an independent sovereign state,” Armenian’s premier stated.

Nikol Pashinyan said that he disagrees with the view that “the sacrifice of our martyrs was for nothing.”

“I have thought about this for a long time and I have come to a conviction that these sacrifices were for the independence and sovereignty of Armenia and we now simply need to focus on using the opportunity of these sacrifices,” Pashinyan added.