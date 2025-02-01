Pashinyan: The issue of genocide is unquestionable and undeniable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "denial and repudiation of the Genocide is a criminal crime in Armenia.”

“The question of Genocide is unquestionable and undeniable. Genocide is undeniable and it is about our identity. How can someone be accused of denying the Genocide when he speaks about it using the word genocide, and does not use other words to describe it? The issue lies elsewhere: should the Genocide prompt us to think about our formulas of world perception?

Is it possible that we do not perceive the realities accurately? Are we overly reliant on external encouragements and incentives? Are we miscalculating our responses to these signals? This is an urgent issue today, just as it was urgent at the beginning of the century.

Can it be that certain topics and circles managed and continue to manage to use our vulnerable points to make it impossible for us to have an independent, sovereign state?” Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with reporters.