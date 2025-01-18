Samvel Karapetyan calls for united support for Armenian political prisoners in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Samvel Karapetyan, President of Tashir Group and the Armenian Businessmen Association, called to unite efforts to support Armenian political prisoners held in Azerbaijan.

“The trial of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians detained last September, including former presidents, civilians, as well as the separate trial of Ruben Vardanyan begins today in Baku.

We cannot stand aside in this situation. As a member of the Diaspora, a citizen, a friend, an Armenian and just a concerned individual today I would like to appeal to the broader public with a call for justice. For nearly 500 days, our compatriots have been held in Baku prisons, stripped of their right to defense, freedom of communication and information. They are subjected to treatment that violates international human rights protection principles. These individuals, who for many years have been advocating for the right of their people to live in peace, now need our support and protection.

I call on everyone involved to ensure their legal right to justice. We remain true to our traditions of supporting our compatriots and being there for them in difficult times. May their return home become a symbol of the triumph of justice and humanity,” said Karapetyan.